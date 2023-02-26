Merlyn Hyde Riley becomes first female Jamaica Baptist Union General Secretary

Reverend Merlyn Hyde Riley today became the first female General Secretary of the Jamaica Baptist Union.

Hyde Riley took the oath of office at the 173rd General Assembly of the Jamaica Baptist Union at the National Arena in St Andrew.

She replaces Reverend Karl Johnson.

She had been acting in the position since October 2021.

Hyde Riley is a past president of the Jamaica Council of Churches, the first woman to hold the post.

During the ceremony, Reverend Burchel Taylor, in praying for her, noted that "she has responded to God's calling and will be guided by his spirit and will give her the trust and support of the people she will serve."

Hyde Riley, a minister of religion and a gender specialist, began her pastoral ministry in July 1999 at the Port Antonio Circuit of Baptist Churches in Portland where she was also ordained in August 2001.

She served as Associate General Secretary with responsibility for Youth, Education and Training of the Jamaica Baptist Union from 2006 until October 2021.

- Leon Jackson

