One killed, four injured in St Mary crash
Five persons were injured, one fatally, in a two-vehicle crash along the Stewart Town Main Road in St Mary this morning.
The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Sydney Condapper of Highgate in the parish.
The four other persons, who were seriously injured, were taken to the St Ann's Bay Regional Hospital.
The incident happened about 7 o'clock.
The crash involved a taxi with passengers aboard and a Toyota Hiace bus.
The impact of the collision caused the taxi to run off the road and crash into a ditch.
The injured persons had to be cut from the damaged vehicle by firefighters who responded to the incident.
The police also came to the scene.
- Carl Gilchrist
