One killed, four injured in St Mary crash

Five persons were injured, one fatally, in a two-vehicle crash along the Stewart Town Main Road in St Mary this morning.

The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Sydney Condapper of Highgate in the parish.

The four other persons, who were seriously injured, were taken to the St Ann's Bay Regional Hospital. 

The incident happened about 7 o'clock.

The crash involved a taxi with passengers aboard and a Toyota Hiace bus.

The impact of the collision caused the taxi to run off the road and crash into a ditch.

The injured persons had to be cut from the damaged vehicle by firefighters who responded to the incident.

The police also came to the scene. 

- Carl Gilchrist 

