Pedal cyclist dies in Bog Walk collision

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.

The police in St Catherine are probing the circumstances surrounding the death of a pedal cyclist along the Knollis Main Road in Bog Walk.

He has only been identified as 'Tallman'.

The police report that about 7 p.m. on Saturday, the man left an establishment and rode onto the roadway.

While travelling along the road, he collided with a Toyota Hiace motor truck. 

He succumbed to his injuries.

- Rasbert Turner

