Pedal cyclist dies in Bog Walk collision
Published:Sunday | February 26, 2023 | 10:18 AM
The police in St Catherine are probing the circumstances surrounding the death of a pedal cyclist along the Knollis Main Road in Bog Walk.
He has only been identified as 'Tallman'.
The police report that about 7 p.m. on Saturday, the man left an establishment and rode onto the roadway.
While travelling along the road, he collided with a Toyota Hiace motor truck.
He succumbed to his injuries.
The cause of the incident is still under investigation.
- Rasbert Turner
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.