Stony Hill Methodists celebrate 200 years of Christian witness

In the year 1823, Stoney Hill (note the old spelling), because of where and what it was, was identified by the Methodist Mission as an ideal location for the establishment of a society. Among the compelling reasons was that Stoney Hill was halfway between Kingston and Grateful Hill, the headquarters of the mission and a strong vibrant outpost. It was also the site of the barracks of the soldiers of the Regiment and the centre of a large farming community, with thousands of residents with cultural and spiritual needs.

And so towards the end of 1823, the Rev Robert Young came and began the mission at Stoney Hill, thus establishing Methodism, which has remained to today. Rev Young soon bought a house and adapted it into a chapel, which also provided residence for the minister, and on Sunday, May 2, 1824, worship service was conducted in the chapel for 300 persons.

It is against this background that on Sunday, May 29, 2023, at 3:30 p.m., leaders from several church denominations and from civil society, along with members of the Stony Hill community, will join the clergy and members of the Stony Hill Methodist Church to launch the congregation’s year-long celebrations to mark its bicentenary anniversary throughout 2023 and also to prepare for the rededication of its chapel in May 2024.

Rev’d Dr Wayneford McFarlane, current superintendent minister for the Western St Andrew Circuit, to which the Stony Hill Congregation belongs, commenting on the celebratory year of activities, says the occasion is one that is very special to the congregation and to the community.

“God has kept us thus far,” Rev’d McFarlane says, “and we want to leave footprints of our presence and service so that generations to come will be inspired and have cause to celebrate as well.”

The Stony Hill Methodist Church understands its mission and vision as follows:

“To become God’s beacon of light on the hill: glowing as we grow in holiness; radiating warmth as we become more united in fellowship; reflecting God’s glory as we enrich our worship; illuminating the community as we augment our outreach and witness; attracting, pointing, and guiding others to Christ as we continue to build God’s Kingdom here on earth.”

The celebratory events will, therefore, include community outreach, youth, and family activities, church calendar events for Easter and Christmas and others such as a work day and heritage fest in keeping with National Labour Day and National Heritage Month.

Currently located at the intersection of Christopher and Old Stony Hill Roads, the Stony Hill chapel was initially established at the location in the Stony Hill Square where a popular fast-food location now stands.

The congregation is one of seven in the circuit of the Western St Andrew Methodist Church, which is one of the 27 circuits across the Jamaica Methodist District, and which, in turn, is part of the Methodist Church in the Caribbean and the Americas.