Water disruption in sections of St Ann

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that its Roaring River Facility in St Ann has been taken out of operation due to a defective pumping unit.

The commission says the required repairs are estimated to be completed by Thursday, March 2.

In the interim, arrangements are being made to truck water to the areas affected.

Areas affected are Chalky Hill, Damhead, Davis Town, Porter Street, Malvern Park, Hermitage and environs.

The NWC says it regrets any inconvenience that may be caused by the disruption in regular supply.

