Beryllium working with police to investigate killing of security guard, $10 million robbery

Beryllium Limited says it is cooperating with the police as they investigate this morning's incident where gunmen killed a security guard and injured two others, making off with $10 million in cash at the Portmore Pines plaza in St Catherine.

“Beryllium Limited is aware that one of its vehicles and the crew came under attack at Portmore Pines, St. Catherine this morning. The driver and two crew members were shot and injured, and one crew member succumbed to his injuries. We are cooperating with the police in their investigations,” Beryllium said in a statement today.

“Our sincere thoughts and prayers are with the crew and their family at this time. This is a very sad time for Beryllium Limited and the Guardsman Group of Companies.”

According to police reports, security guards employed to Beryllium Limited were delivering money to a Jamaica National automated teller machine (ATM) in Portmore Pines Plaza, in St Catherine, when men in a white Subaru motor car pulled up.

Two men alighted from the vehicle and opened fire with high powered weapons as the guards were walking towards the ATM.

The guards were hit.

The men then grabbed two bags containing the money from the guards and made their escape.

One of the male guards was pronounced dead at hospital, while the female guard, who underwent emergency surgery for gunshot wounds to both legs and the upper body, is said to be in serious but stable condition.

The other male guard was treated and release.

St Catherine South Commanding Officer, Superintendent Christopher Phillips said the police are following several leads.

