Five killed in crash in St Andrew

The police are renewing their appeal for motorists to use the roads with due care after five people were killed in a vehicular crash along the Golden Spring main road in St Andrew on Sunday night.

The deceased, who are all of St Andrew addresses, have been identified as 20-year-old Tajay Murray, 18-year-old Anthony Fuller, 20-year-old Raheem Campbell, 24-year-old Jamie Marriott and 17-year-old Romario Moodie.

The Stony Hill Police say about 10 p.m., the men were travelling on three motorcycles towards Temple Hall.

The drivers reportedly lost control of the vehicles and collided with a Toyota Hiace that was travelling in the opposite direction, causing it to overturn.

The police were summoned and the driver of the Toyota Hiace taken to hospital, where he is being treated.

All occupants of the motorcycles died on the spot.

Head of the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch, Assistant Commissioner Gary McKenzie said it was "quite unfortunate that five young men died in this manner”.

“The police continuously issue safety tips and appeal to road users to drive within the speed limit, exercise due care for other road users and especially for motorcyclists and their pillions to be equipped and to utilise protective gear," he stated.

