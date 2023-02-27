Gibson Relays

Published:Monday | February 27, 2023 | 1:28 AM
Rushell Clayton wins the women’s 400 metres in 53.15 seconds.
Hydel High School capture the 4x200 metres Open for girls in a record one minute 33 .71 seconds.
Hydel HIgh School (left) on their way to victory in the Class One girls 4x100 metres ahead of Edwin Allen High School. Hydel won in 44.25 seconds.
Ackeem Blake (left) wins the men’s 60 metres ahead of Oblique Seville (centre) and Yohan Blake who placed fourth.
Torian Caven of Vere Technical clears 1.79 metres in the women’s high jump. Malaika Cunningham of Wolmer’s Girls also cleared 1.79m.
Lushane Wilson of GC Foster College wins the men’s high jump with a personal best of 2.26 metres.
Tissanna Hickling wins the women’s long jump with a personal best 6.82 metres.
Tina Clayton wins her heat of the women’s 60 metres sprint in 7.02 seconds.