Mon | Feb 27, 2023

Gibson Relays

Published:Monday | February 27, 2023 | 1:28 AM
Pause
Rushell Clayton wins the women’s 400 metres in 53.15 seconds.
Gladstone Taylor
Hydel High School capture the 4x200 metres Open for girls in a record one minute 33 .71 seconds.
Gladstone Taylor
Hydel HIgh School (left) on their way to victory in the Class One girls 4x100 metres ahead of Edwin Allen High School. Hydel won in 44.25 seconds.
Gladstone Taylor
Ackeem Blake (left) wins the men’s 60 metres ahead of Oblique Seville (centre) and Yohan Blake who placed fourth.
Gladstone Taylor
Torian Caven of Vere Technical clears 1.79 metres in the women’s high jump. Malaika Cunningham of Wolmer’s Girls also cleared 1.79m.
Ian Allen
Lushane Wilson of GC Foster College wins the men’s high jump with a personal best of 2.26 metres.
Ian Allen
Tissanna Hickling wins the women’s long jump with a personal best 6.82 metres.
Ian Allen
Tina Clayton wins her heat of the women’s 60 metres sprint in 7.02 seconds.
Gladstone Taylor
