Holness: CARICOM committed to working with Haiti to find a path to a resolution

Prime Minister Andrew Holness and a CARICOM delegation of leaders are presently convening high level talks with government officials and civil society in Haiti.

The leaders are hearing from the relevant stakeholders and determining a path towards consensus building for the restoration of political and security stability in Haiti.

The Prime Minister and the CARICOM leaders have so far had the convened meetings along with Canada on security.

They have also met with the High Transition Council and the Political Accord groups.

The CARICOM delegation is also meeting with Haiti's political parties and civil society groups, which will be followed by the private sector and religious groups.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Concerning the meetings, Prime Minister Holness said: “While the meetings are ongoing, a common theme expressed by each group is the urgency of national security and the need to safeguard the Haitian population from gangs.

“Underpinning this is a call for organic democracy, institution building, structure and organisation. CARICOM is anxious to play a role in the restoration of stability in Haiti and will be a strong advocate for support to Haiti, as well as a facilitator for the process of consensus building. We express solidarity with our Haitian brothers and sisters not only in words, but in deeds.

We want to see Haiti fulfil its promise as the first free black nation and are committed to working with Haiti to find a path to a resolution.”

For their part, the stakeholders have welcomed this special mission and say they are comforted that CARICOM is listening and exploring ways to offer support both for political stability and national security.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.