Holness leads CARICOM mission to Haiti

Prime Minister Andrew Holness left Jamaica Monday morning to lead a special CARICOM mission to Haiti.

The mission is comprised of representatives from the Bahamas, Trinidad and Tobago and the CARICOM Secretariat.

A media release from the Office of the Prime Minister says as part of this mission, Holness and the CARICOM delegation members are expected to have discussions with several critical Haitian stakeholder groups.

Other Jamaican members of the delegation include Jamaica's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Kamina Johnson Smith and Ambassador Rocky Meade.

Prime Minister Holness returns to the island later this evening.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

During his absence, Deputy Prime Minister, Dr Horace Chang will oversee the Government.

Holness has already signalled that Jamaica would be willing to participate in a multinational security team that could be deployed to Haiti to assist in efforts to restore stability to the country torn by gang violence.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.