INDECOM investigating shootings in St James and Westmoreland

Investigators assigned to the Independent Commission of Investigations' (INDECOM's) Western Regional Office said they have commenced investigations into two separate shooting incidents, by the police, in two days.

During the incidents, two men were shot and killed and another man was shot and injured.

The incidents occurred in Garlands District, St James on February 26 and Negril, Westmoreland on February 27.

Garlands District, St James

The police report that officers were dispatched on a planned operation in Garlands District in search of a man. During the search, it is alleged that men were seen running from a house, firing in the direction of the officers. One man, a 64-year-old farmer and construction worker, Donald Green, was shot and killed. It is further reported that a Glock pistol firearm was recovered from the scene.

Negril, Westmoreland

According to reports, the Counter Terrorism and Organized Crime (CTOC) officers were involved in a shooting incident where two security guards employed to Secure World were shot at the Sunshine Plaza in Negril. Both men were taken to the hospital for treatment, where 25-year-old Dellon Harding was pronounced dead. No firearm was reported as recovered from the incident.

INDECOM said enquiries continue to further understand the full circumstances surrounding both incidents.

“INDECOM's investigation involved the processing of the incident scenes, witness canvassing and initial interviews of the concerned officers. These concerned officers will be required to provide a statement and/or attend the office of the commission to be interviewed pursuant to Section 21 of the Independent Commission of Investigations Act, 2010,” the agency said in a statement today.

“INDECOM urges all persons who witnessed the fatal shooting incidents to assist in the investigative process, by contacting the Commission's Office with known information or by sending any photos and videos to INDECOM's official WhatsApp number at 876-553-5555.”

