John Mais lived a purpose-driven life

While reading The Sunday Gleaner of February 5, I learnt of the passing of my LinkedIn connection – John Mais. I came to know about this distinguished Jamaican while doing research on the Mais House at Hope Gardens in 2014. My exploration led to Mais, who agreed to be interviewed about the Mais House – named after his father, the late Reginald Eustace Aston Mais. The property is leased to University of Technology, Jamaica by the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries. The University of Technology, Jamaica Academic Staff Union Office was relocated to the Mais House in July 2013. I am sharing some highlights of my interview with Mais.

“My father was a career civil servant under Education Minister the Hon Florizel Glasspole. Together they pushed for free education in Jamaica. Reginald Mais had 10 children. His first wife, Carmen (née Magnus) died while giving birth to her ninth child when the eldest child was 14 years old.

“Reginald Mais’ second wife was Icilda Anderson, who added another daughter to the family, thus making it five sons and five daughters. The family with so many children was well known, and Reginald Mais was well thought of. He retired as permanent secretary in the Ministry of Education. Following his retirement, he was appointed as chief executive officer for the Agricultural Development Corporation. The family resided at the Mais House from about 1963 to 1972.

MANY ACCOMPLISHMENTS

“My father was a staunch convert to the Roman Catholic faith and president of the St Vincent de Paul Society for Jamaica. Among his many accomplishments was working with Joe Issa to build and establish the Ozanam Home on Mannings Hill Road, St Andrew, for indigent and older persons, which is still in operation today. ‘Reggie’ as he was affectionately called, used to make furniture as one of his hobbies. He also played the saxophone in a very popular band of the period (The Ramblers). Reginald Mais’ brother was the acclaimed poet, painter and writer Roger Mais. Both were homeschooled in St Thomas by their mother Anna, who had eight children and lived at that time in New Monklands, north of Trinityville, St Thomas. Roger died in 1951 and never resided at the Mais House. Their eldest brother was Clarence Mais, who died in World War I (see monument at Morant Bay).”

In response to the question, “What are your recommendations on how this legacy should be preserved?” He responded, “We would like to ensure that it remains attached to learning and education, with ethics and good social order as the foundation – as tribute to Messrs Glasspole and Mais.”

It is anticipated that, in time, the Mais House will attract visitors who will experience the rejuvenation of the Hope Aqueduct Waterfall, which flows on the property before disappearing underground.

Walk good, John Mais, yours was a purpose-driven life.

Joan Francis is museum and heritage preservation officer at University of Technology, Jamaica.