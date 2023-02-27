Man shot and killed by police in Negril, another injured

Two men were shot, one fatally, by the police, during a pre-dawn operation in Negril, Westmoreland, on Monday.

The police say the incident took place shortly after 4 a.m. on the compound of a Supermarket and Cambio in the town.

It did not state the circumstances that led to the shooting.

One of the men, identified as Dellon Ramario Harding, was pronounced dead, while the other, a 28-year-old security guard of a St Elizabeth address, is being treated for his injuries.

The police say the matter was reported to the Independent Commission of Investigations and the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau.

