Multimillion dollar robbery disrupts ABM, cash services, says NCB

The National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited (NCB) said ABM and cash operation services will be disrupted because of the security situation affecting its service partner.

This morning, gunmen killed a security guard and injured two others employed to Beryllium Limited, making off with $10 million in cash at the Portmore Pines plaza in St Catherine.

According to police reports, the security guards were delivering money to a Jamaica National automated banking machine (ABM) when they were attacked.

NCB says it strongly condemns the recent acts of violence against its local ABM service personnel and providers.

“While the ABM in question is not directly attached to NCB in this instance, these events will still have a direct impact on our customers' ability to use our ABM services, as our service providers have made the decision to temporarily withdraw their service personnel,” the bank said in a statement today.

“We are working diligently with our service providers to restore normalcy as soon as possible. In the meantime, we encourage customers to utilise digital channels such as our online banking and mobile app.”

NCB said customers will also experience delays with in-branch, drop box and customer pick-up services as well, “and we apologise sincerely for the inconvenience. We urge customers to remain patient as we work with our service providers to restore normalcy and provide the best banking experience to you.”

NCB further noted, “Our thoughts are with those who have lost their family members and loved ones due to these senseless acts, and we wish for their comfort in this time of grief.”

