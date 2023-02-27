‘Put down the guns’

WESTERN BUREAU:

St James West Central Member of Parliament (MP) Marlene Malahoo Forte has said that if the security forces recommend the imposition of a state of emergency (SOE) based on their assessment, the Government would be ready to act to respond to a surge of crime and violence in the constituency.

Of particular concern at this time are the Granville, Tucker, and Pitfour areas on the outskirts of parish capital Montego Bay.

The two-term MP, who is also the minister of legal and constitutional affairs, on Saturday, told The Gleaner that the Holness administration views the island’s war-type per capita murder rate as an emergency that has to be dealt with because of the consequences it is having on Jamaican society.

“We will await the advice of the security forces on the matter, and [we will] take any action that is lawful to deal with it,” Malahoo Forte said in relation to having enhanced security operations in the communities.

In recent weeks, gang violence has been plaguing Tucker, with criminals reportedly setting fire to several houses in the community last week while firing shots and displacing residents.

The firefighters, who were responding to emergency calls, had to retreat after blazing guns thwarted their initial efforts to attend to the fires. They were only able to re-enter the community under the escort of a strong contingent of police officers a day later.

The communities of Granville and Tucker have been experiencing fresh outbreaks of violence that have resulted in the death of two men, both from Tucker addresses, who were murdered by gunmen in a section of Granville.

The St James West Central MP said that the country can’t afford the level of bloodshed that is taking place.

“It is a crying shame that so many of our people feel that they have to settle their scores by taking lives,” said Malahoo Forte.

“Every time I hear about an alleged murder, somebody has died because of an allegation of murder, it cuts me to the core, especially when it happens in my constituency,” she said in a Gleaner interview.

The MP said that while criminals also have rights and are entitled to due process, “believe me, you must get your justice and you must pay for it, those who are guilty of committing the crimes.

“I don’t know how else to say it because I have no sympathy for those who choose to pick up the gun illegally and kill with it,” she charged, noting that there are several avenues through which aggrieved individuals can seek to have disputes settled instead of resorting to violence.

“Reach out for help. The State is trying. My office is there to help, the police are there. Members of the community, reach out for help and put down the guns,” she urged the criminals.

“I have had my briefing with the police, and I hear the allegations that are being made, and I just want to say killing each other is not the way to settle the score,” the MP added.

A curfew was imposed in Granville and Pitfour late last week to reduce the likelihood of deadly reprisals.

