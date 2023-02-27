Security guard killed as robbers escape with $10m in Portmore

Gunmen got away with about $10 million in cash in a daring mid-morning robbery, in which a security guard was killed and two others injured.

Reports are that the security guards employed to Beryllium Limited were delivering money to a Jamaica National automated teller machine (ATM) in Portmore Pines Plaza, in St Catherine, when men in a white Subaru motor car pulled up.

Two men alighted from the vehicle and opened fire with high powered weapons as the guards were walking towards the ATM.

The guards were hit.

The men then grabbed two bags containing the money from the guards and made good their escape.

One of the male guards was pronounced dead at hospital while the female guard, who underwent emergency surgery for gunshot wounds to both legs and the upper body, is said to be in serious but stable condition.

The other male guard was treated and release.

Police say the guards had no chance because they were fired on from behind.

In the meantime, Senior Superintendent of Police in charge of the St Catherine South police division, Christopher Phillips, is calling for security companies to review their courier operations after today's fatal shooting and robbery in St Catherine.

- Ruddy Mathison

