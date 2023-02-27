Two arrested following gun seizure in Manchester

Two men are in custody following the seizure of a firearm and ammunition during a motor vehicle check-point operation on the Java main road in Asia, Manchester, on Sunday.

The Asia Police say about 10:20 p.m., a Honda Fit motorcar with two men aboard was signalled to stop and the driver complied.

The vehicle and its occupants were searched and a black bag containing a .38 revolver and three cartridges was allegedly taken from the vehicle.

The men were subsequently arrested.

The police say their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.

