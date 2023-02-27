UPDATE | Police identify two more victims of St Mary crash

The St Mary police have identified two more persons who were killed in a motor vehicle crash along the Stewart Town main road in the parish, which left three people dead on Sunday.

They are 30-year-old chef Kishane Richards, of Clonmel in the parish, and Sadika Fethersingh, whose address is not yet known.

A third person, 29-year-old taxi driver Sydney Condapper, of Highgate, had already been identified.

According to a police report, Condapper was transporting passengers in his Toyota Probox motor car from Ocho Rios to Port Maria about 7 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle and it slammed into a Hiace minibus travelling in the opposite direction.

The car ended up in a ditch and firefighters, who were quick on the scene, reportedly had to cut the victims from the mangled vehicle.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Richards and Fethersingh were pronounced dead on the spot, while Condapper later died at the Port Maria hospital.

In the meantime, a wave of sadness has engulfed the communities of Highgate and Clonmel, as residents struggle to come to grips with the deaths of Richards and Condapper, who have been described as friendly and caring individuals.

“I grew up with Kishane (Richards) and he was always a caring and helpful person to just about everybody. I also knew Condapper, who was kind and helpful, especially to the elderly and also students. The loss of these two young lives is really affecting many of us, especially those of us, who knew them personally,“ said Latoya Phillips, who spoke to The Gleaner via telephone on Monday.

- Gareth Davis

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.