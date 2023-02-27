Water restrictions coming for more KSA communities

The National Water Commission (NWC) has announced that, beginning Wednesday, more communities in Kingston and St Andrew (KSA) will experience water restrictions as a result of the ongoing drought.

It says water supply regulations will now be extended to communities supplied by the Mona network.

The NWC explains that the Mona Reservoir's current storage level was at 66 per cent on Friday, and is steadily declining due to low inflows from the Hope River and the Yallahs/Negro Rivers.

It says night-time restrictions are therefore necessary at this time.

Water will be supplied to customers 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Areas to be impacted include Mona Heights, Cross Roads, Mountain View, Old Hope Road, Hope Road, Hope Flats, Papine, Gordon Town, Beverly Hills, Ravinia, Mona Road, Devon Square, Waterloo Road, Cassia Park, Eastwood Park Road, Half-Way Tree Road, Upper Maxfield Avenue, Vineyard Town, Manley Meadows, Windward Road, Glenmore Road, South Camp Road, Franklin Town, downtown Kingston and Harbour View.

The NWC last week implemented restrictions in many communities across the KSA that are served by the Constant Spring, Seaview and Hope water systems.

