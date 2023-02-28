282 new police constables graduate from training

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has been bolstered by the addition of 282 men and women who will now be assigned to police stations islandwide.

The newly trained constables graduated from the National Police College on Tuesday in a passing out ceremony in which they demonstrated some tactical manoeuvres to the delight of the large crowd of family members and friends who cheered every move they made.

Minister of national security Dr Horace Chang said the graduates are trained to be part of the solution by applying the knowledge and skills they have learnt to restore order, public safety and security in the society.

"Today's police officers are trained law enforcement professionals who are skilled in various specialised areas that include traditional and contemporary policing tactics, techniques and methodologies," Chang said.

According to him, more than two thousand new recruits have been added to the force over the last two years.

He said this expansion and modernisation of the JCF is critical to developing the most powerful police force in the nation's history.

-Ruddy Mathison

