Clansman Gang Trial | Case adjourned after defendant urinates in courtroom

The Clansman One-Don Gang trial was this morning forced to adjourn after one of the alleged gang members relieved himself in the courtroom.

Ted Prince, who is among a batch of defendants in court two, was seen on a video monitor in court one peeing in a corner.

Before the shocking development, the presiding judge Chief Justice Bryan Sykes was alerted that Prince wanted to speak, but shortly after, he was seen jumping over the bench and going into the corner.

Police personnel then told the judge that Prince wanted to use the bathroom and the trial was adjourned.

Prince, while being escorted from the courtroom, was overheard saying, "If me wah come inna paper mi nuh care. [urinate] inna dat, me nuh care."

Meanwhile, police personnel were overheard describing his action as disgusting.

Sykes, during his finding yesterday, had indicated that Prince was one of the defendant's whom he was satisfied is a member of the criminal organisation based on the evidence.

