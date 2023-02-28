Clarendon farmer charged with murder

Fifty-two-year-old Simon Ridell, a farmer of Silent Hill district, Clarendon, has been charged with murder.

He is being accused of the death of 58-year-old Dingual Morgan, a farmer of the same address, following an incident in the parish on Thursday, October 14, 2021.

The police report that about 5 p.m., Morgan was walking when Ridell allegedly attacked him from behind and struck him all over his body with a piece of steel.

He then fled the scene.

Morgan was assisted to hospital where he was admitted and it was confirmed that he was paralysed from the injuries he received.

He later succumbed.

Ridell was subsequently arrested and charged on Sunday, February 26.

His court date is being finalised.

