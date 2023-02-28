Drought affecting NWC's Western Division
The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that its water supply systems in its Western Division continue to the affected by drought.
In the latest assessment, the Carawina system in Westmoreland has been added to the list of facilities that are experiencing low yield as a result of the dry conditions.
With the decline in inflow from the Carawina source, there is now less water available for distribution, the NWC stated.
In fact, the production capacity has dropped by 40 per cent resulting in low water pressure and intermittent supply to Paradise, Smithfield and Dunbars River.
Overall, 18 systems in the western division are being affected by drought.
The other drought affected systems in the division include:
ST JAMES
Cambridge Treatment Plant
Niagara Treatment Plant
Mafoota Pump Station
Endeavour Pump Station
Dantrouth Pump Station
Vaughnsfield Pump Station
TRELAWNY
Wakefield #1 and #4 Deepwell
Troy Pump Station
Wilson Run Pump Station
Ulster Spring Pump Station
HANOVER
Logwood Treatment Plant
New Milns Pump Station
WESTMORELAND
Jerusalem Mountain Pump Station
ST ELIZABETH
Hannah Spring
MANCHESTER
Cowick Park Pump Station
Moravia Treatment Plant
The NWC is urging customers to use water wisely and practise water conservation.
