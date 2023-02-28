Drought affecting NWC's Western Division

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that its water supply systems in its Western Division continue to the affected by drought.

In the latest assessment, the Carawina system in Westmoreland has been added to the list of facilities that are experiencing low yield as a result of the dry conditions.

With the decline in inflow from the Carawina source, there is now less water available for distribution, the NWC stated.

In fact, the production capacity has dropped by 40 per cent resulting in low water pressure and intermittent supply to Paradise, Smithfield and Dunbars River.

Overall, 18 systems in the western division are being affected by drought.

The other drought affected systems in the division include:

ST JAMES

Cambridge Treatment Plant

Niagara Treatment Plant

Mafoota Pump Station

Endeavour Pump Station

Dantrouth Pump Station

Vaughnsfield Pump Station

TRELAWNY

Wakefield #1 and #4 Deepwell

Troy Pump Station

Wilson Run Pump Station

Ulster Spring Pump Station

HANOVER

Logwood Treatment Plant

New Milns Pump Station

WESTMORELAND

Jerusalem Mountain Pump Station

ST ELIZABETH

Hannah Spring

MANCHESTER

Cowick Park Pump Station

Moravia Treatment Plant

The NWC is urging customers to use water wisely and practise water conservation.

