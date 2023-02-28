Growth & Jobs | $313m allocation to bolster climate resilience in fisheries sector

A project aimed at promoting community-based climate resilience in the fisheries sector has been given a $313-million allocation for the upcoming fiscal year.

Details of the undertaking are contained in the 2023-24 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

The project, which began in December 2015, aims to enhance resilience to climate change among targeted fishing and aquaculture communities in Jamaica.

Achievements under the project up to December 2022 included the purchase of a vessel and vehicles for enforcement purposes, and completion of an aquaculture value-chain assessment and the final drawings for a climate-resilient hatchery, which was submitted to the relevant local authority for approval.

Other activities undertaken included the deployment of buoy markers to fish sanctuaries, the cleaning and rehabilitation of fishponds at Twickenham Park, award of a contract for the purchase of one pelagic vessel, and approval granted of five business plans for subprojects.

A design and business plan for a mariculture facility was also completed, so too a social assessment of youth and labour dynamics in the fisheries sector, and a concept note for subproject options in diversification and alternative livelihood.

Anticipated targets for the upcoming fiscal year include the signing of a land lease contract to facilitate rehabilitation and development works at the Bowden Mariculture Demonstration Facility, and the procurement of equipment for implementation of a Recirculating Aquaculture System.

Other targets are the development of a webpage for an awareness and behaviour-change campaign, development of a fisheries information management system, and the implementation of subprojects.

The project is being implemented by the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries with co-funding from the Government of Jamaica and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

A sum of $95 million has been estimated for fiscal year 2024-25, if necessary.