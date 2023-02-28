Man gunned down along Railway Lane in Montego Bay

A man was gunned down along Railway Lane in Montego Bay, St James last night.

He is Trevaughn Lawson, otherwise called 'Speng Weng', of a Montego Bay address.

The Barnett Street police say the shooting happened about 7:10 p.m.

The police say Lawson was standing among a group of persons along the roadway when a white Toyota Axio motor car drove up and pulled up beside them.

The windows of the vehicle rolled down and the occupants opened fire hitting Lawson multiple times before speeding away.

The police were summoned.

Lawson was rushed to Cornwall Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

- Hopeton Bucknor

