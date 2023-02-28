Mechanic injured during altercation with common-law wife dies in hospital

A St James mechanic who reportedly stabbed his common-law wife multiple times and who was hit on the head with a stone by the woman during an altercation at their home has died.

Sheldon Campbell, 35, otherwise called 'Pung', succumbed at the Cornwall Regional Hospital on Monday.

The woman has since been taken into custody.

The altercation took place on Sunday night at the couple's home in the community of Tucker.

The police report that about 10:30 p.m., an argument developed between them.

It is reported that Campbell used a knife to stab the woman.

She then reportedly picked up a stone and used it to hit him on the head.

He fell to the ground.

They were both taken to hospital for treatment.

Campbell succumbed the next day.

- Hopeton Bucknor

