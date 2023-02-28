Security guard murdered in MoBay

A 43-year-old security guard was shot and killed by a gunman in downtown Montego Bay, St James on Monday.

He has been identified as Duane Russell, otherwise called 'Wazene', of Bamboo district in Hanover.

It is reported that about 12:15 p.m., Russell left his base in Spring Gardens, St James, where he was employed as a security guard by Hawkeye Electronic Security Limited, and went to purchase items in Montego Bay.

While walking back to the bus park, he was pounced upon by a gunman at the intersection of Strand Street and Church Lane.

The gunman opened fire hitting him in his head.

The attacker then fled the scene on foot.

The police were summoned.

Russell was later pronounced dead at hospital.

- Hopeton Bucknor

