St James couple charged with lottery scamming

A St James farmer and his girlfriend were today charged with possession of identity information and possession of access device by members of the Lottery Scam Task Force following an operation in Anchovy in the parish.

They are 30-year-old Kenor Francis and 29-year-old Chantelle Reid, a sales representative, both of Anchovy.

Between 4:30 a.m. and 9 a.m., lawmen conducted an intelligence-led operation at the couple's home.

The police say a laptop computer and a Samsung cell phone were found and analysed.

Several excel files populated with names, addresses and telephone numbers of person residing overseas was found on the laptop, according to the police.

And they say the cell phone contained numerous dialled overseas numbers, text messages, credit card and banking information.

The police say a further search of the area resulted in the discovery of a garbage bag containing overseas visa debit cards, lead sheets and one composition notebook.

Francis and Reid were subsequently arrested and charged.

Their court date is being finalised.

