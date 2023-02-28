TAJ breaks ground for relocation of new tax office in Manchester

Residents of Christiana, Manchester, and neigh-bouring communities are set to benefit from a new tax office in Struan Castle following a groundbreaking ceremony for the facility by the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service and Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) on Thursday, February 23.

The new building, which will replace the existing facility, will accommodate the physically challenged, with adequate parking bays, bathroom facilities for all users, sufficient office spaces, basic amenities (lunch room, kitchen, sick bay and stock and filing rooms) and is fully equipped with the necessary networking support and generator.

There is also a proposal for a recreational area and conference room, guard house and fire-prevention system.

Nigel Clarke, minister of finance and the public service, in his remarks at the event, said that the groundbreaking for the new tax office in Christiana is a prelude to the infrastructural development that is to come across Jamaica.

“Over the next decade, Jamaica is going to be in a position to spend hundreds of billions of dollars to improve public service delivery through infrastructure upgrades. Tax Administration Jamaica and the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service are working on an upgrade to tax offices across Jamaica,” he said.

Audley Shaw, member of parliament for North East Manchester, and minister of transport and mining, commented that the location of the new tax office will be convenient to Jamaicans living in nearby parishes who are seeking to do business with TAJ.

“Instead of people going to Brown’s Town in St Ann, Trelawny by the seaside, or in Clarendon it’s shorter for them to come to Christiana. So, I’m really happy that finally, we’re breaking the ground here for the construction of this very important facility ... this is a significant moment for us,” he highlighted.

Paul Lalor, chairman of Tax Administration Jamaica, underscored the importance of an amenable space for employees and the general public.

“The importance of these spaces from which we operate cannot be underestimated. We must not only make our locations comfortable and convenient but the service provided must be efficient and the processes need to be seamless. Additionally, to achieve our quality service mandate we must ensure the team at TAJ is provided with a working environment that is conducive to higher levels of employee welfare, thereby boosting productivity and reducing turnover.”

The location of the current office is limited with space, both internally and externally, and the taxpaying public is inconvenienced due to the non-existence of amenities such as seating, restroom availability and parking.

Approximately $670.8 million has been included in the budget estimates by the Government of Jamaica to build the new office. It is estimated that the building should be completed and ready for occupancy within 18-24 months. This project will be on two floors with approximately 10,000 sq ft to facilitate both the Tax Office and storage for records.