Trelawny woman charged with arson

A Trelawny woman has been charged with arson and malicious destruction of property following an incident which occurred in Mahogany Hall in the parish on Monday, February 20.

Charged is 51-year old Paulette Johnson of Top Town in Clarks Town.

The police report that about 7 p.m. Johnson and a man were having a domestic dispute at his home when it escalated.

The police were summoned and Johnson was warned.

According to the police, she later returned to the house and proceeded to set fire to pieces of clothing then to the dwelling.

The house was destroyed.

Johnson was subsequently arrested and charged on Sunday, February 26.

Her court date is being finalised.

