Updated| Man held for shooting at police charged for 2022 murder

A man who engaged the police in a shootout in St James over a week ago has been charged in connection with the shooting death of a man in October 2022.

Auto sales representative Deveto Barnett, otherwise called 'Biggs', of Cherry Gardens in Norwood in the parish, was shot and killed on October 7 last year.

Twenty-one-year-old Kirky Lawson of Columbia Square, Norwood in the parish, who was injured in the firefight, remains in hospital under police guard.

The shootout happened on Saturday, February 19.

According to the police, a team was on patrol along Barnett Street and Railway Lane when they were challenged by a gunman.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

During the confrontation, one of the cops was shot.

The attacker fled the scene.

A man suffering from gunshot wounds later turned up at Falmouth Hospital in Trelawny.

He was taken into custody and placed police guard.

The arrest warrant for the murder was executed on Saturday, February 26.

Lawson's court date is being arranged.

- Hopeton Bucknor

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.