Body found in burnt car in St Elizabeth

A body was this morning found in a burnt motor car along a roadway in St Elizabeth.

The discovery was made some time after 6 o'clock by a taxi operator.

The police were called to the scene.

The area has since been cordoned off as investigators probe the incident.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.