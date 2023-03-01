Body with gunshot wound found in car in Hanover
The body of a man was found in a crashed motor vehicle along a roadway in Green Island, Hanover on Tuesday afternoon.
He is yet to be identified.
Reports from the Green Island police are that about 2:30 p.m. residents living in a section of Green Island know as Bamboo Bottom alerted them after they stumbled upon the body of a man in a motor car which had overturned along the roadway.
Upon the arrival of the lawmen, it was discovered that the unidentified man had what appeared to be a single gunshot wound to his head.
The scene was processed and the body was removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.