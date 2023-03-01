Clansman Gang Trial | Defendant Roel Taylor found guilty of gun charges

Defendant at the Clansman One-Don Gang trial Roel Taylor has been found guilty of gun charges.

Chief Justice Bryan Sykes handed down the decision this afternoon in the Home Circuit Court.

Taylor was convicted of illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition in relation to a weapon that was found at his furniture shop in June 2019.

He is the cousin of reputed gang leader Andre 'Blackman' Bryan, who is among several also on trial.

The matter remains ongoing.

