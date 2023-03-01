Deal with threats and disputes at the community level to manage crime – SSP Smith-Whyte

Domestic violence advocate and trainer, Oberlene Smith-Whyte, says if the island is to manage crime, greater attention must be paid to how threats and disputes are dealt with at the community level.

“It must not be left entirely up to police officers to settle these disputes as whenever it reaches the attention of the police, the conflict has mushroomed to an intense level,” she said.

Addressing members of the Rotary Club of St Andrew North at a virtual meeting recently, the retired superintendent of police said: “Some people need help understanding conflicts, or are sometimes unaware of how to deal with them. We must recognise and appreciate that we are all unique and our uniqueness sometimes creates conflict as we have different ideas, ideals, purposes and interests and will be at odds with each other.”

Smith-Whyte said, unfortunately, at the local level conflict prevention remains under-prioritised, thereby contributing to an increase in loss of lives; Jamaica being dubbed the murder capital of the Caribbean, as well as displacements, increased poverty and dysfunctional families in our society.

“This is where the input of members of service clubs and other civic groups becomes critical, especially relative to the early detection of an emerging conflict. If we believe in service above self, more is needed than just donating to buy and hand over some computers. We have to put ourselves out there to serve,” she charged members of her audience.

LONG-TERM PROCESS

Smith-Whyte said that as a Rotary Peace Fellow, she was aware that promoting peace was one of Rotary’s focus areas, with the theme for February being ‘Peace building and Conflict Prevention’.

The 40-year veteran of the Jamaica Constabulary Force said that for there to be lasting peace, Jamaicans must support inclusiveness among all stakeholders in the process. “As a nation, we still have a long way to go regarding conflict prevention. Often, people can be somewhat dismissive of conflict arising or one which exists. As a people, we have not embraced inclusiveness either. It is them and us, uptown and downtown, upper class and lower class, government and the people. We could do better with dialogue, compromise, or negotiation.

“Building peace is a long-term process of encouraging people to talk and do the right thing. Therefore, we must start speaking, actively listening, building and repairing relationships, encouraging and supporting non-violent social change and reforming institutions,” she explained.

According to Smith-Whyte: “We live in a rapidly changing world that is increasingly evolving into an unstable and insecure environment. Although we face this reality, it is incumbent on us not just to accept the status quo; roll over and die. As humans, we must take responsibility for this reality and be prepared to challenge the status quo as we collectively work together towards making a change for future generations.”