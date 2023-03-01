Falmouth gets new multimillion-dollar health facility

WESTERN BUREAU:

Omega Medical Services, fast emerging as a leading provider of quality healthcare, opened a new multimillion-dollar facility at Champion Plaza on Market Street, in Falmouth, last Friday.

The centre, which occupies 2,850 square feet, brings improved medical healthcare to a parish that has one public hospital, the Type C Falmouth Hospital.

“Two years ago, we broke ground with a promise that we will bring improved healthcare to the people of Trelawny,” said Dr Dale Foster, one of the founding partners at the medical facility. “Today we open the doors, which fulfils the promise made. With the help of independent medical practitioners and the Falmouth Hospital, residents can now access medical services closer to home.”

“The suite is equipped with the latest medical technology including X-rays, CT scans, orthopaedic management, and anaesthetics, as well as laboratory ultrasound services,” said Foster.

Omega Medical Centre will also offer a 24-hour service with a doctor on call to provide services in homes.

“Very soon we will have an ambulance at the location,” said Foster, speaking to their intention to cover all bases in providing the best health services possible.

Like most residents, Falmouth’s Mayor Collen Gager was delighted to welcome the new health facility, which he said was an important addition to the services on offer in the parish.

“This is a very good day for Trelawny. High-quality healthcare is very important. This facility will take some of the burden off the Falmouth Hospital and reduce the need for patients to travel long distances to access medical care,” said Gager. “The site here represents another expansion of businesses outside of the town centre.”

Dr Leighton Perrins, senior medical officer at Falmouth Hospital, commended the convenience of the services which the facility offered.

“I note that radiology is available here. It is not just that it is available but the turnaround time in obtaining results is remarkable. This is highly appreciated, and I know Trelawny residents will make use of the facility,” said Perrins.

Dr Rouaj Shirley, one of the doctors at the centre, urged the public to make good use of the one-stop medical facility to get most of their medical needs addressed.