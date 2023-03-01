Gas prices down this week

Motorists will pay less for gas when they go to the pumps on Thursday.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 is to move down by $2.50 to sell for $165.51 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will go down by $3.00 to sell for $168.98.

Automotive diesel oil will move down by $1.16 per litre to sell for $200.37.

Ultra low sulphur diesel will sell for $211.21 per litre following a decrease of $1.05.

The price of Kerosene will go up by $0.25 to sell for $210.29.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas will go up by $1.50 to sell for $71.76, while butane will move up by $3.02 to sell for $81.54 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

