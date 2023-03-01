Jamaicans overseas urged to become familiar with diaspora policy

State Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Leslie Campbell, is urging members of the diaspora to familiarise themselves with the National Diaspora Policy.

The document, which has been approved and tabled as a White Paper in Parliament, is available on the ministry’s website at http://www.mfaft.gov.jm.

The state minister, who was addressing the third annual ‘Jamaican Pioneers of Georgia’ award ceremony held virtually on Saturday, February 24, noted that the policy embodies the commitment of the Government to the nation’s development and the well-being of the diaspora.

He said the implementation of the policy will require focused collaboration of all stakeholders, including the diaspora community, ministries, departments and agencies, private sector and civil society.

“The stage is now set for the implementation of the policy, guided by the ethos of Jamaica’s national development agenda and a whole-of-Government approach,” he noted.

The Pioneers awards, developed and implemented by honorary consul in Atlanta, Dr Elaine Grant-Bryan, recognises Jamaicans living in Georgia, for their contribution to the advancement of the island, the communities in which they reside and other vulnerable areas around the world.

Four persons were honoured this year. They are founding member and former president of the Clarendon College Alumni Association’s Atlanta Chapter and general surgeon, Dr Paul McLeod; midwife nurse, Marie Elaine Brown, who has assisted in many medical projects in Jamaica and Georgia; doctor of dental surgery, Dr Juan Reid, who provides dental care to the most vulnerable; and missionary nurse to Africa and the Caribbean, Marjorie Lois Wilson.

Senator Campbell commended the pioneers, noting that they have assisted Jamaicans in need on many occasions.

“The Government of Jamaica celebrates you this evening for your distinguished professional accomplishments. We applaud the support, kindness and care, which you have continuously exercised in positively impacting Georgia’s development and that of Jamaica,” he said.

“The history of the Jamaican community in Atlanta is one of excellence,” Senator Campbell added.