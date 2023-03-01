Man killed at nightclub in Negril

The police in Westmoreland are investigating the shooting death of a man at a popular nightclub in Negril early this morning.

He is 40-year-old Oneal Smith, otherwise called 'San', of Good Hope, Westmoreland.

It is reported that about 4:30 a.m., the man was at the Scrub-A-Dub nightclub when he was ambushed and shot by armed men.

The police were summoned.

The injured man was transported to the Savanna-la-mar Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

- Hopeton Bucknor

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.