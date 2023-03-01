Wed | Mar 1, 2023

Man who shot cop in St James shootout charged

Published:Wednesday | March 1, 2023 | 2:23 PM
The police in St James have charged a man in connection with a shootout with cops that left one member of the team injured.

Twenty-one-year-old labourer Kirky Lawson was on Tuesday charged with wounding with intent, possession of a prohibited weapon and two counts of shooting with intent.

The incident happened on Saturday, February 18.

The police report that about 9:50 p.m., a team was on operation in Hendon in Norwood when they saw Lawson walking along a roadway.

His actions aroused their suspicion, and upon their approach, Lawson then opened gunfire at the police team, who returned fire.

During the exchange, a member of the police team was shot.

The injured cop was taken to hospital for treatment.

Lawson later turned up at hospital with a gunshot wound and was subsequently placed under police guard.

He was charged on Tuesday, February 28 following a question and answer session in the presence of his attorney.

His court date is being finalised.

