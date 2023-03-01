Negril calling for greater CCTV coverage

WESTERN BUREAU:

Even though Negril, Westmoreland, enjoys far better closed circuits television (CCTV) coverage than most towns in Jamaica, which allows substantial monitoring by state agency, JamaicaEye, the business community in the resort town is still clamouring for additional security coverage.

JamaicaEye is part of an islandwide network of a camera surveillance system designed to monitor public spaces and assists the authorities in responding to incidents in the event of a natural disaster, acts of criminality or accidents.

Elaine Allen Bradley, president of the Negril Chamber of Commerce, said Negril needs a modern police station equipped with high-end technology, to include greater CCTV coverage. “We went down to the observation room (Negril Police Station) and we saw that they (CCTV) were working, but not enough of them were working,” said Allen Bradley, who thinks an adequate hi-tech surveillance system would reduce the need for additional human resources, such as boots on the ground and vehicles.

“We haven’t got enough (CCTV equipment). We need more, and the business community has literally offered to purchase some cameras to help the Government to fulfil the mandate of managing crime,” the chamber boss said.

Under the JamaicaEye programme, residential and commercial business operators with a CCTV system pointing outside their homes and business places are allowed to help the authorities to secure the public space by registering their cameras with JamaicaEye to share camera feed.

Allen Bradley said the issue of inadequate CCTV cameras was one of the hot-button items discussed with National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang during his recent meeting with business stakeholders in the resort town to discuss their security concerns.

DISAPPOINTMENT

Last September, Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson expressed his disappointment at the slow pace at which the Government was rolling out the JamaicaEye programme, which he considers a critical tool in the effort to blunt the nation’s rampant lawlessness.

“The JamaicaEye programme is being rolled out too slowly,” Anderson said at the time. “I have made representation and I think we have an agreement that we are going to have to speed…”

“We have to look at the process of getting the cameras. Obviously, Westmoreland, particularly Savanna-la-Mar, the key centres that you have to pass through if you are doing something, or those places where things are likely to happen, is where we will prioritise for cameras,” Anderson noted.

Last week, in calling for a public order reset in Negril, Chang acknowledged that there is a breakdown in public order in Negril, which cannot be left unattended as it will damage tourism, the lifeblood of the area.

“Negril is still a creative and energetic destination. It is one of the best places to visit, and we want to make sure there is good order in Negril,” Chang said.