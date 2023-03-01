NWC tackles water theft in New Building, St Elizabeth

Four months after the commissioning of the New Building water supply system in St Elizabeth, the National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that it has uncovered high levels of water theft in the area.

The NWC says a special operation, which was carried out recently with the assistance of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), led to the discovery of 26 cases of water tampering with a value of $1.3 million and two illegal connections with a value of $240,000.

Two residents were also served summons for water theft.

One of them has since settled with the NWC out of court.

“The system was recently commissioned and opened to residents to apply for and receive their water supply. However, to date, from the 116 applications which were received only 16 supplies have been installed. For the remainder, no interest has been shown by those residents to complete the process,” stated Raymond Nesbeth, Revenue Recovery Manager for the region.

“The NWC is once again calling for the residents of New Building to honour the investment that was made to make piped treated water accessible to them by applying to be legally connected to the system...we will also continue with these operations routinely to recover outstanding monies as well as to ensure the protection of the system,” Nesbeth stated.

