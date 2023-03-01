Private security authority condemns attacks on security guards

The Private Security Regulation Authority has condemned Monday's fatal attacks on private security personnel in separate incidents.

Three guards were shot, one fatally, in Portmore, St Catherine while attempting to service an ATM.

In downtown Montego Bay, St James on Monday, 43-year-old security guard Duane Russell, otherwise called 'Wazene', was shot and killed by a gunman while returning to work after he made a purchase.

And two security guards were shot at a plaza in Negril, Westmoreland.

Both men were taken to hospital where one was pronounced dead.

The authority's executive director Rick Harris said that private security personnel are critical to maintaining order in the society and they must be protected.

He pointed out that security guards contribute in many ways such as managing daily activities in public spaces like health protocols and providing assistance to persons and businesses.

They are therefore key to Jamaica's overall security, he stressed.

“The recent events are unfortunate not only because of the loss to Jamaica's security private personnel fraternity, who facilitate public safety and well-being, but because these citizens' families and friends are now experiencing significant loss. The PSRA strongly condemns the attacks on private security professionals and urges them to stay resolute in their duties,” said Harris in a statement.

