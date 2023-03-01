Rape convict among persons whose assets were forfeited to the Crown in February

The Financial Investigations Division (FID) has disclosed that it secured the forfeiture of approximately $1.5 million and US$20,000 in four separate cases across Jamaica over the period February 3 to 16.

The cash forfeitures were achieved using the civil provisions under section 79 of the Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA).

"This means that no criminal convictions materialised in these proceedings. Rather, in each case, the state filed civil action to forfeit the cash on the basis that it was, more likely than not, either earned from, or intended for use in, criminal conduct," the FID explained in a media release Wednesday.

The alleged criminal conduct ranged from illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, rape, attempting to pervert the course of justice, and advance fee fraud (lottery scamming).

The FID's Principal Director of Investigations, Keith Darien noted that it is rare that criminal activities take place without a financial element.

"Oftentimes perpetrators of crime are seeking to gain or expand their wealth through different illegal undertakings. In one of these February cases, the accused tried using money to keep his victim and her family quiet. Actions like these will most certainly be met with punishment and any assets used in the commission of the crime or represent the proceeds of crime, will be pursued by the FID and forfeited to the government," he stated.

Mickael Brown, a 30-year-old security guard, who was convicted for rape, forfeited $100,000 to the Crown after he tried to use the cash to dissuade the family of the victim from pursuing justice.

In another case, the Westmoreland Parish Court ordered $310, 000 belonging to Glenroy Calvin to be forfeited to the Crown in relation to the 2018 seizure of the cash and a firearm during a spot check.

Meanwhile, $1,137,500 was forfeited following a lottery scam case while US$20,000 was taken from a 45-year-old St Catherine businessman during a traffic stop by narcotics police.

