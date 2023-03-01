Ruthven Towers residents get flood compensation from NHT

The National Housing Trust (NHT) has spent some $44 million to date to replace flood-damaged vehicles owned by residents of Ruthven Towers apartment complex in St Andrew.

At least 11 residents so far have received compensation for their vehicles which were damaged when the apartments were flooded in November last year.

At the same time, the NHT says a new entrance to the housing development will be constructed, which is to begin in the next three weeks.

NHT Managing Director Martin Miller told members of the Standing Finance Committee of Parliament this morning that 11 of the 14 persons whose vehicles were damaged have received compensation to replace them.

He said that discussions are taking place to replace the vehicles of the other three residents who were impacted by the flooding.

Following the flooding of the basement of the Ruthven Towers, residents expressed anger and the NHT committed to addressing the issue.

Miller told members of the parliamentary committee that the current gate at Ruthven Towers will be replaced with a wall and a new entrance will be built.

The NHT boss explained that the housing entity spent $30 million to replace the damaged vehicles and the balance of money will be paid by trust’s insurance company.

- Edmond Campbell

