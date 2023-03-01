STATIN still struggling to recruit census workers

Despite a doubling of the fees paid to census takers, the Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN) is still struggling to recruit sufficient workers to carry out the countrywide exercise.

The agency targeted a complement of 7,000 census takers but has only been able to recruit 4,000 persons to carry out the job.

Minister of Finance and the Public Service Dr Nigel Clarke reported earlier today that there has been a considerable turnover in the current workforce.

Clarke told members of the Standing Finance Committee of Parliament examining the 2023/2024 Estimates of Expenditure and Revenues that STATIN is facing a serious challenge attracting talent based on the competition in the labour market.

“We have adjusted the fees upwards significantly to try and compete in the labour market for the persons who are needed,” said Clarke.

Managing Director of STATIN Carol Coy said that some persons who were trained and employed could not deal with the challenges involved in collecting data and walked off the job.

The Standing Finance Committee, which is a committee comprising members of the entire House of Representatives, started meeting today to examine the budget.

- Edmond Campbell

