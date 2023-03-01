Three charged over gun, ammo seizure in Gordon Town

Three persons have been charged following the seizure of a firearm and several rounds of assorted ammunition in Savage Pen, Gordon Town, St Andrew on Tuesday.

Charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and unauthorised possession of ammunition are 39-year-old Ricardo Hibbert, otherwise called 'Bigga', and 35-year-old Shawna-Kay Dudel, otherwise called 'Shawna', while 41-year-old Denroy Hibbert, a taxi operator, was charged with possession of unauthorised ammunition.

Reports from the Constant Spring police are that a team conducted operations in the area between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m.

During the period, a premises occupied by the three was searched and a .38 revolver along with five .38 rounds of ammunition found beneath a mattress in a room occupied by Ricardo and Dudel, according to the police.

Further, the police reported that Denroy, who was seen in another room, was also searched and nine .38 cartridges and fifteen 9mm cartridges were taken from him.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

They were subsequently charged and are awaiting arrangements for their appearance in court.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.