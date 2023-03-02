Construction worker stabbed to death in Manchester
Published:Thursday | March 2, 2023 | 6:13 PM
The Manchester police are probing the stabbing death of a man in the Wales district in Newport this morning.
Dead is Ricardo Williams, a 21-year-old construction worker of Wales district.
According to police, at approximately 8:05 am, Williams had a dispute with a friend.
During the altercation, Williams was stabbed and injured.
He was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.- Tamara Bailey
