Construction worker stabbed to death in Manchester

The Manchester police are probing the stabbing death of a man in the Wales district in Newport this morning.

Dead is Ricardo Williams, a 21-year-old construction worker of Wales district.

According to police, at approximately 8:05 am, Williams had a dispute with a friend.

During the altercation, Williams was stabbed and injured.

He was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

