Construction worker stabbed to death in Manchester

The Manchester police are probing the stabbing death of a man in the Wales district in Newport this morning. 

Dead is Ricardo Williams, a 21-year-old construction worker of Wales district. 

According to police, at approximately 8:05 am, Williams had a dispute with a friend. 

During the altercation, Williams was stabbed and injured. 

He was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. 

