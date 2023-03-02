Corporate Hands | Courts Optical to gift 200 pairs of glasses to students in need

Courts Optical Jamaica will gift 200 pairs of glasses to children in need. The project dubbed the Brighter View Initiative has benefited more than 900 students over the last four years and serves children between eight and 18 years. The initiative provides testing and prescription lenses free of charge to students who require eyecare but are unable to afford it. Brighter Views initiative 2022 recipient, Syesha Farquharson, poses with a new pair of frames. She was one of 220 students tested and fitted with new frames and prescription lenses last year.