Corporate Hands | Discovery Bauxite sponsors St Ann parish cricket

Kent Skyers (left), Discovery Bauxite’s public and community relations superintendent, is presented with a St Ann cricket team shirt by president of the St Ann Cricket Association, Keith Walford, as a token of appreciation for the bauxite company’s sponsorship of the parish divisional cricket competitions in 2022, and for hosting the parish home games for the 2023 Senior Cup competition, including ground preparation, club staff and associated expenses. The company was also lauded at the St Ann annual awards function for its support by Wilford ‘Billy’ Heaven, president of the Jamaica Cricket Association.